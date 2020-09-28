The Clark County Council is seeking applicants to fill five vacancies representing the farming community on the Clark County Farm Advisory Committee for 2021. The term for those on the committee is one year from January through December and the committee will convene a minimum of once per year.
The Farm Advisory Committee serves as an advisory group to the Clark County Assessor in implementing assessment guidelines for open space, farm and agricultural and timberland. Applicants to the committee should have knowledge of typical crops, land quality and net cash rental assessments to assist the Assessor in determining appropriate values.
Applicants should submit a letter of interest to Michelle Pfenning, Clark County Council’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666. Letters may also be emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
— The Reflector
