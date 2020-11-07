The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering two final free days of 2020 this November. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 27, day-use visitors to Washington State Parks will not need a Discover Pass for vehicle access.
Since free days were first designated in 2011, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission established Nov. 11 as one of its free days to honor those who served in the armed forces. In 2017, the agency set aside the Friday after Thanksgiving as a free day to encourage people to get outside and visit a State Park in the Fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.