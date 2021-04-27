A body-worn camera program for Clark County sheriff’s deputies has made it to the next step of implementation as the county council voted to approve a budget request that would OK initial program funding, although the source of that funding still needs to be identified.
During its meeting on April 20, Clark County Council unanimously approved a supplemental budget package that included the request from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The approval marks the go-ahead from council for the first phase of the project, which would allow the purchase of 150 body and dash cameras for deputies.
The sheriff’s initial budget request to get the project up and running was close to $900,000 for this year, with the project estimated to cost the sheriff’s office between $1 and $1.1 million annually, according to the request. Both funding and the resources to process public records requests from camera recordings will need to be put in place before the program can go live.
Clark County Manager Kathleen Otto said county staff would be “working diligently to determine revenue options” given the program’s priority.
“We do have to find the revenue to pay for it. That is the number one priority before we start doing anything,” Otto said.
She added finding a particular funding source would involve an ongoing conversation during upcoming council meetings.
Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien said she doesn’t want to see the revenue source involve a tax, “unless and until there is a vote of the people,” though she noted that stage of the process didn’t have to be dealt with for the April 20 vote.
Otto said whatever funding is earmarked will not be spent on anything outside of the program without the council’s consideration.
Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins stressed public records resources will need to be in place before recordings can be made. That includes an adequate county policy, a public records unit with employees to handle the influx of requests, and the information technology resources to store the data, the sheriff explained.
“Those things have to be in place before we ever push the button on a camera,” Atkins said. “Otherwise, we will be looking at a high-liability issue in terms of not being able to meet a public disclosure request.”
The sheriff’s office has requested five new employees for the body camera program to handle requests, manage data and equipment. Atkins said records requests for his office could range from 250 to 600 each month.
Given the state’s public records laws, Atkins anticipated “people are going to be wanting just loads of this information” when the program is launched. He said every minute of video will require 10 minutes of staff time to review and redact the footage.
An amendment to the request included language that directed county staff to explore ways to make records requests more efficient, including the possibility of setting up a countywide public records department. Currently each department and office in the county handles their own records requests.
Councilor Gary Medvigy said attempting to create such a department may protract the implementation of the body camera program. Medvigy said the Clark County Law and Justice Council initially had discussions about a consolidated public records office among all law enforcement in Clark County, though the idea fell apart given the differences across departments.
“If we can’t stand up an office quickly to handle these requests and work out some arrangement that works with the sheriff’s personnel management issues, as well as the volume of work, if it ultimately (looks like) it’s going to slow down the implementation of body cameras, we really need to revisit this quickly,” he said.
