After an unprecedented spring term, Clark College honored its 84th graduating class with something never before done at the college: a virtual ceremony.
Due to COVID-19, the college moved to remote operations in March and all students to their spring classes online. In April, the college announced that it would move to a virtual ceremony instead of the traditional version. The Clark College ceremony was held online at clark.edu/grad2020 at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The ceremony included a video of remarks by college leadership, a video message of congratulations from faculty and staff, and personalized slides created by participating graduates that included their name and an optional photo and message.
Highlights from this year’s ceremony include:
Approximately 400 graduates participated in the virtual commencement ceremony
- This year’s graduating class included 371 Running Start graduates.
- The ceremony honored students graduating with their bachelor’s or associate degrees, as well as those earning certificates, high school diplomas, and/or GED completion. This includes students graduating from the college’s program at Larch Corrections Center.
- The occasion is also marked by the announcement of the 2020 Exceptional Faculty Awards: music professor Dr. Don Appert; computer technology professor Adam Coleman; communication studies professor Molly Lampros; mechatronics professor Ken Luchini; and communication studies professor Tom Stevenson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.