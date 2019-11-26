Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School south of Salmon Creek this afternoon with the suspect reported dead.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies located two victims upon arriving at the school, located at 2215 NE 104th St., Vancouver, obtaining information on the male suspect before locating him. A pursuit ensued with the suspect stopping at Padden Parkway and Andresen Road. The sheriff’s report said the suspect “appears to have shot himself.”
The sheriff’s office noted there was no active threat at the school or related to the incident, stating school had already been let out with most of the student body gone. Victims were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries.
At the time of the sheriff’s office’s report, the area in the 2200 block of Northeast 104th Street was closed, as was the Padden Parkway/Andresen Road intersection due to the investigation, undertaken by the Clark County Major Crimes unit. Information on the suspect and victims was not available as of the report.
