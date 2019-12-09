A small plane had a close call Thursday, Dec. 5, in an incident at Grove Field Airport, though Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports no one was injured.
The sheriff’s office reported that shortly after 1 p.m. Dec. 5 they were notified that the plane, a single-engine aircraft, hit a fence during landing at the airfield, located north of Camas. The plane came to rest in an open field and the four occupants of the plane were uninjured.
The sheriff’s office reported that the incident was being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, with no more information available at the time of the office’s announcement.
