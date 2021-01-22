On Thursday, Jan. 21, La Center Mayor Greg Thornton selected Robert (Bob) Richardson to serve as the Interim Administrative Chief of Police for the city of La Center. Richardson is taking up the role after former chief Marc Denny accepted a position as the Chief of Police in Burlington, Iowa on Dec. 14.
Richardson’s career in law enforcement spans over 40 years, most recently serving as the Chief of Police for the city of Battle Ground for nine years before retiring last February.
According to a release from the city, before serving as the Battle Ground chief, Richardson worked in Irvine, California, for 30 years before retiring as a police commander and is also a veteran of the United States Army.
Richardson previously served on several boards and committees in Clark County,
including the Clark County Health Advisory Commission, Clark Regional Emergency
Services Agency and the Clark County Juvenile Justice Council.
Sergeant Chris Olson of La Center will play a role in supporting Richardson in managing the department.
