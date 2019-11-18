Low water levels in the Lewis River drainage continue to impact boaters, according to a press release from PacifiCorp. The ramp at Yale Park was expected to be out of the water and unusable by Nov. 18.
The boat ramps at Saddle Dam Park, Cougar Park and Beaver Bay on Yale Reservoir and Swift Forest Camp ramp on Swift closed earlier in the year. The Cresap ramp on Lake Merwin always closes for the season on Sept. 30. At this time, the only ramp still open on the three lakes is Speelyai on Lake Merwin.
Low snowpack and below average spring rains means water coming into the series of reservoirs managed by PacifiCorp is well below normal for this time of year. Statewide, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a drought. In addition, normal fall rains have not materialized.
Reservoir levels, even without the water conditions seen this year, are subject to available inflows and downstream flow requirements for fish and aquatic habitats. While reservoir levels are always subject to fluctuation, PacifiCorp recognizes the importance of recreational resources and balancing of recreation access with environmental requirements.
It is possible that November rains could improve the situation and make the Yale Park ramp usable again.
— PacifiCorp
