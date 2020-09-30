Clark County Interim Fire Marshal Dan Young announced Tuesday, Sept. 19, the lifting of the ban on recreational and land clearing burning in unincorporated Clark County.
Battle Ground and Vancouver announced similar decisions lifting bans on Wednesday.
Young’s decision is effective midnight Wednesday, Sept. 30. In Battle Ground and Vancouver, the decision is effective Oct. 1.
“Residents must follow all local outdoor burning regulations and burning permit requirements,” the county said in a press release.
Recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as those found in local, county and state parks. On private land, recreational fires must be built according to the following regulations:
• Fires must be built in a metal, stone or masonry-lined pit such as those seen in approved campgrounds or in portable units sold in home and garden stores. Fires must not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.
• Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old and with the ability to extinguish the fire using a shovel, five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.
• Completely extinguish recreational fires by pouring water or moist soil on them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
Young reminded residents that the use of burn barrels is illegal.
For more information, go to www.clark.wa.gov/code-administration/outdoor-burning.
— The Reflector
