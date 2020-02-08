New signs for the Stormwater Partners of Southwest Washington’s watersheds project have been revealed alongside the debut of a new interactive map, Clark County announced late last month.
On Jan. 31 Clark County Council unveiled the new signs which feature a design chosen by county residents, the announcement stated. The first signs were installed at Klineline Pond at Salmon Creek Regional Park, and are located where named streams cross roads.
The new signs replace existing ones originally installed in the mid-1990s, the announcement stated.
Alongside new signs, the project launched an interactive “Explore your watershed” map online at clarkwatersheds.org, the announcement stated, where where residents can learn about local waterways, recreational activities, fish and wildlife, stream health and what can be done to prevent pollution and protect water quality. The map will be promoted throughout 2020 with a watershed health campaign that will include stewardship challenges and contests using the hashtag #CleanWaterStartsWithMe.
“The public choose a great sign that will help people identify and connect with the streams, rivers and lakes that make Clark County a great place to live,” Clark County Clean Water Outreach Specialist Eric Lambert stated in the announcement. “We’re looking forward to seeing the great things county residents are doing to protect stream health, and we’ve got some fun prizes for participants too.”
Stormwater Partners of Southwest Washington is a coalition of local jurisdictions and organizations including Clark County and the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Camas and Washougal, the announcement stated.
— The Reflector
