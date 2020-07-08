In an announcement on Tuesday, July 7, Jaime Herrera Beutler said students in Southwest Washington will have the opportunity to participate in the annual Congressional App Challenge, an original app competition designed to inspire innovation in STEM and computer science.
“I’m excited to once again host the Congressional App Challenge for our Southwest Washington students,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release. “In our technology driven world, STEM education is becoming increasingly essential, and this contest provides students a fun and creative way to become involved and allows them to sharpen their STEM skills. I’m looking forward to seeing what our brilliant young minds design and create this year!”
The competition is open to all middle and high school students, and students can choose to work individually or in groups of up to four. The competition invites students to create software applications for mobile, tablet or computer devices on a platform of their choice. The winners will be chosen from a group of judges made up of STEM educators and technology professionals from Southwest Washington.
Winning applications are eligible to be displayed in the United States Capitol Building, featured on the United States House of Representatives website and will receive Amazon Web Services credits.
To register and read the competition rules visit congressionalappchallenge.us/students/student-registration/
For questions about the program, please email studentsupport@congressionalappchallenge.us
Submissions are due by Oct. 19.
– The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.