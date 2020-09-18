Skamania County’s Big Hollow Fire now involves more than 24,300 acres, with level-one evacuation notices remaining for Northeastern Clark County as cooler weather and rain move into the area over the weekend.
The U.S. Forest Service’s Sept. 18 report stated that the fire is 15 percent contained, with close to 300 personnel involved in fighting the blaze. The report noted rains were expected through Saturday afternoon, with warm and dry conditions anticipated Sunday through Tuesday.
The fire continues to burn some 7 miles southeast of Cougar in Cowlitz County. Friday’s update saw an increase of more than 1,000 acres involved in the blaze.
Areas included under the Level 1 evacuation notice include Yale, Cougar, Northwoods and parts of Amboy and Yacolt, according to the Forest Service report. The notice is an alert for residents to “get ready” — those with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and prepare for relocating family members, pets and livestock. Residents are asked to refine evacuation plans and gather the things needed should an evacuation be required.
