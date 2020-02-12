The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Rima McQuestion for attempted homicide Wednesday after responding to stabbing in the area of 270th Avenue and Northeast 236th St.
According to a press release, an investigation by deputies revealed a verbal argument had escalated into a stabbing with a knife.
The victim was located with life-threatening stab wounds and lacerations to the neck area and outer extremities. The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to an area hospital.
McQuestion was booked into the Clark County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
