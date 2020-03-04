Republican gubernatorial candidate Joshua Freed is slated to deliver a keynote address to the Clark County Republican Women as part of a dinner meeting March 19, the organization announced late last month.
Freed is the first in a series of Republican candidates for Washington governor planned to speak to Clark County Republican Women (CCRW) this year, the announcement stated.
It described him as a proud, lifelong Washingtonian, born in Kirkland while also living in Egypt and Pakistan.
During his 12 years on the Bothell City Council, including time as mayor, Freed oversaw revitalization of the city’s downtown which garnered $450 million in private investment, the announcement stated. He also served on the King County Mental Health Advisory Board and led opposition to government-run heroin injection sites through Initiative 27.
“Joshua’s experience of leadership in small business, local government, and helping those in need make him uniquely qualified to tackle the biggest challenges facing our State,” the announcement stated.
The event starts at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:40 p.m., according to an event flyer, hosted at Club Green Meadows, 7703 NE 72nd Ave., Vancouver. Dinner is $24 for CCRW members and $30 for guests. Advance registration is required at clarkcountyrepublicanwomen.org.
— The Reflector
