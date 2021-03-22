Clark County Public Health is opening appointments for COVID-19 vaccination at the Tower Mall vaccination site to anyone eligible in Phase 1a and Phase 1b Tiers 1-2. Those unsure of their eligibility may visit FindYourPhaseWA.org for confirmation. Appointments may be scheduled at clark.wa.gov/public-health/covid-19-vaccine and fill out the form.
Those without internet access or who need assistance in scheduling an appointment may call Public Health at (888) 225-4625.
According to a news release, the Tower Mall vaccination site will operate 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday and offer drive-thru and walk-up options in the Tower Mall parking lot, 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd, with vehicle entry off Blandford Drive. Appointments are required. People who visit the site without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
After scheduling your appointment, individuals will receive a confirmation email from Safeway. The Tower Mall site is administering the Pfizer vaccine and a second-dose appointment will automatically be scheduled for three weeks later at the same time, day of the week and location. Individuals are asked to ensure the time and day of week you select will work for their first- and second-dose appointments. Vaccines are free.
Those with appointments should arrive at the site at their appointment time. Arriving before the scheduled appointment time could lead to traffic backups and longer wait times.
Drivers should enter the site off North Blandford Drive between MacArthur Boulevard and Mill Plain Boulevard and exit onto North Devine Road. Walk-up patients will enter the site off East Mill Plain Boulevard between Blandford Road and Divine Road. Follow the directional signs for COVID-19 vaccine.
