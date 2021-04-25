Three people were killed along interstate 5 in Cowlitz County Saturday when a Longview woman’s vehicle crashed into a car and tow truck parked along the freeway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Anna-Christie Ireland, 43, is expected to be charged with three counts of vehicular homicide following the crash, which occurred just before 8 a.m. The state patrol reported that drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor.
Richard H. Stoker, 55, of Battle Ground, Karen C. Stoker, 54, of Battle Ground, and Arthur E. Anderson, 63, of Longview, all died at the scene.
Ireland was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
According to the state patrol, Richard and Karen Stoker’s 2013 Kia Sorento was parked on the northbound shoulder at mile marker 45 on Interstate 5 along with a 1996 International tow truck driven by Anderson. The tow truck was parked in front of the Stokers’ vehicle with emergency lights activated. Ireland’s 2011 BMW left the roadway to the right and struck the Kia in the rear. That vehicle then struck Anderson, who was standing between the vehicles.
Along with the three fatalities, Travis H. Stoker, 25, of Battle Ground, a passenger in the Kia, was injured and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
The crash is under investigation, according to the state patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.