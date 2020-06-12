The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has resumed fingerprinting and concealed pistol license services as the county has moved into the second phase of “Safe Start Washington.”
Both services are provided by appointment to minimize health risks due to COVID-19, the county said. Concealed pistol license services will be available to Clark County or out-of-state residences, while fingerprinting is exclusively for residents of Clark County.
To schedule an appointment call (564) 397-2211. More information is available at the sheriff’s office website (clark.wa.gov/sheriff) under the community information tab.
— The Reflector
