Three schools in the Battle Ground Public Schools district have earned awards as State Recognized Schools for the 2018-19 school year. This accolade ranks them among the highest performing schools in the state in terms of growth and achievement.
Amboy Middle School was recognized for its growth for students identifying as Hispanic; Tukes Valley Middle School was recognized for growth for students identifying with two or more races and CAM Academy was recognized for achievement in English Language Arts, math, graduation and regular attendance.
“Battle Ground schools earning recognition form the state shows how committed our talented staff is to supporting our students and their families,” Superintendent for Battle Ground Public Schools Mark Ross said in a news release. “Helping our students achieve success academically and in their future professional lives get to the heart of why we all became educators and I’m so impressed by the work that is being done by our teachers and staff every day.”
The three Battle Ground schools are among 24 honored schools from Southwest Washington and 391 statewide. All schools will be acknowledged by the Washington State Board of Education between April 27 and May 1.
"Washington schools are inspiring. With these awards we recognize the outstanding efforts of our schools and their positive impact on students," Washington State Board of Education Chair Peter Maier said. "The State Board, OSPI, and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee are excited to celebrate the diverse educational communities that support Washington's ever-changing K-12 student population. Thank you to our state's schools and educators for your dedication to students.”
