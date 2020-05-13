PeaceHealth Family Medicine Clinic has reopened following a temporary closure in early April, PeaceHealth announced Wednesday, May 13.
PeaceHealth announced that staff has returned to the clinic at 505 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver, with patients now being seen both in person and via video visits.
“We deeply appreciate the understanding and flexibility of our patients during these challenging times of COVID-19. We remain proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the curve is flattening, and the clinic is open to safely serve your healthcare needs,” PeaceHealth Clinic Manager Robyn Taylor said in the announcement.
Taylor oversees the 87th Avenue, Fisher’s Landing and Union Station clinics for the medical group.
Several safety measures are in place, the release noted, including screening before patients arrive, temperature checks for anyone entering the clinic, requirement of masks for all patients and caregivers, new seating arrangements, signs, and other means to support safe physical distancing, along with deep cleaning and sanitizing to the medical group’s “strict" standards.
Those looking to schedule an appointment can call the clinic office at (360) 735-8100, or my logging into my.peacehealth.org.
The 87th Avenue clinic had been closed since April 1 with resources directed to the Fisher’s Landing and Union Station locations, according to a prior announcement from PeaceHealth.
— The Reflector
