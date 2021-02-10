Last week, Interervice Walk & Knock presented the Clark County Food Bank with a check for $115,000, the biggest donation in Walk & Knock’s 36-year history.
Financial contributions from hundreds of Clark County residents were part of the volunteer organization’s annual food drive, which took the form of a "Drive & Drop" on Dec. 5 due to safety precautions set in place. Along with the record amount of monetary donations, the drive brought in more than 134,000 pounds of food.
"We are pleasantly surprised and humbled at the generosity of people here in Clark County," Interservice Walk & Knock president Tom Knappenberger said in a news release. "Many, many folks dug into their wallets to help their less fortunate neighbors. It’s a tribute to how we are as a community."
In the release, Knappenberger said donations ranged from a few dollars to one anonymous donation of $50,000. In a normal year, Walk & Knock receives around $9,000 in financial contributions and in its previous 35 drives combined has collected about $300,000, making the 2020 drive a record year.
"Every cent we receive from the community goes directly to the food bank for their good work," Knappenberger said in the release. "We are grateful for our sponsors and civic groups who help finance out annual drives."
Interservice Walk & Knock takes place each year on the first Saturday of December and solicits charitable donations of non-perishable food, supplies and money, which are then given to the Clark County Food Bank.
