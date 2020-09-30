A Vancouver man died Monday afternoon, Sept. 28, after his vehicle drifted across lanes of traffic and hit a fence, the Washington State Patrol reports.
At about 3:30 p.m., Corey Bradbury, 34, was driving southbound on Interstate 5 north of the Ridgefield interstate exit when his vehicle, a black SUV, drifted off to the left shoulder, according to a WSP report. Bradbury corrected and crossed all lanes of traffic, leaving the roadway and striking a fence, coming to rest in a field.
Bradbury was declared dead at the scene, the report stated. It was unknown what the cause was, whether drugs or alcohol were involved or whether Bradbury was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
—The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.