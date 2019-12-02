Spokane-based supermarket chain Rosauers is set to open up its newest store in Ridgefield at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The store, located at Pioneer Street and Royal Road,is the company’s 22nd store and the first to be located west of the Cascade Mountains.
“We’re excited about expanding our presence to the west side of the state” President and CEO of Rosauers Jeff Philipps said in a news release. “Dean Maldonado and FDM Development, Perlo Construction, and the City of Ridgefield have been incredibly instrumental in moving this project toward reality, and we are pleased to finally open our doors to the community. In addition to the quality, selection and exceptional customer service offered throughout the store, we believe area residents will be delighted with the beautiful facility and store atmosphere.”
The store is set to have over 64,000 items, including a full assortment of organic products offered under the company’s “Huckleberry’s Natural Market” name.
The store will also have a beer and wine department, a full service drive-through pharmacy, brick oven pizza, a cooking school and a seating area with free Wi-Fi.
“We really focus on ‘fresh’ and think our customers will notice a big difference,” Philipps said in the release. “You’ll find fully staffed service counters in our meat, seafood and deli departments offering freshly made foods and meal suggestions, and our bakery products are made from scratch.”
For those on the go, Rosauers offers online shopping with curb-side pickup or the option of home delivery.
“We think we’ve incorporated everything the community is looking for, and we’re looking forward to delivering on our promise of excellence,” Philipps said in the release.
– The Reflector
