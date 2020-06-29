Although the Port Office will remain closed to the public during the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, essential Port Commission meetings will continue to take place at the Port Office in accordance with Governor's Proclamation 20-28.5.
According to the Proclamation, the Port is prohibited from conducting a meeting in which members of the public are physically present during the meeting. Members of the public are invited to listen to Port Commission meetings via teleconference. Written comments may be submitted to the Port by email at info@portridgefield.org or mail: PO Box 55; Ridgefield WA 98642. Mail must be received by noon the day of the scheduled Port Commission meeting.
