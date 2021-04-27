The city of Battle Ground took a virtual route with its 2021 State of the City address as it released a video to highlight areas where the city is focusing on improvements this year.
In the video, Battle Ground Mayor Adrian Cortes highlighted some of the work planned for this year which stays in line with the city’s Community Vision and Strategic Action Plan. In 2018, the city undertook a community vision project which led to the first update of a long-term vision plan for Battle Ground since 2001.
Cortes mentioned several areas where the city has seen more funding this year, which marks the first year the city’s property tax levy will not be almost completely devoted to paying for a contract with Clark County Fire District 3 for fire protection services. In early 2020, voters approved annexation of the city into the fire district by a large margin, leading to residents paying property taxes to the district directly on top of the city’s levy.
One of those areas was maintenance of the more than 80 miles of streets in Battle Ground. Cortes said the city has been able to increase its street preservation program funding by roughly three times what it had been in years prior to more than $900,000 in 2021.
Battle Ground City Engineer Ryan Jeynes said the city’s focus for 2021 street preservation will be on “mill and fill” projects to resurface its roadways, and will also crack seal roadways in preparation of more preservation work in 2022.
The Battle Ground Police Department also received an additional $500,000 in funding, with Cortes mentioning the city has already hired three new BGPD officers, and will be able to hire a fourth through grant funding.
The mayor said the city has heard requests for more proactive policing, including traffic enforcement, with BGPD officer Julia MacPhee taking on the role of the department’s dedicated traffic officer.
MacPhee said she will focus on the “three E’s” of traffic — education for the public on the state’s traffic laws, examining the engineering of areas in town that statistically prove challenging for motorists, and enforcement of existing traffic laws.
“When everything is working together just right, it makes Battle Ground a safer, less-stressful, and easier place to navigate for everyone,” McPhee said.
Cortes also introduced the youngest member of BGPD, K9 Charlie. Charlie’s handler, officer Clint Fraser, said his partner primarily uses his nose on the job for locating evidence, narcotics, and suspects, though he added the German shepherd is also quite social. The team is looking forward to meeting the public at events.
Cortes said the city has put $80,000 more toward maintaining its streetscapes, parks, and public areas this year, adding in 2021 the city will work with the community on future parks and recreational resources. The mayor touched on the importance of community partnerships, highlighting the Battle Ground’s Adopt-A-Park program as an example, specifically mentioning the recent adoption of Central Park in Old Town by Lewis River Rotary.
Following a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cortes had a more optimistic tone for the city in 2021.
“Battle Ground residents and businesses, you’ve faced real challenges and hardships in the last year, and you’ve proven again the importance of a caring and connected community,” Cortes said.
