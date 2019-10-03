The City of Woodland has selected public works department worker Scott Summers as its employee of the year, according to a press release.
The award was given Sept. 25 as employees gathered for a recognition luncheon in the Winlock City Council Chambers. Summers received the award from Mayor Will Finn.
Summers was hired by the city in September 2005.
“Scott works well with the public and fellow employees and often goes the extra mile, on his own time, for others in the community when there is a need,” the city wrote in the press release. “He is active in the community through coaching youth sports and always assists those in need. He takes pride in his work, family and community.”
Summers lives in Woodland with his fiance’ Katie and four children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.