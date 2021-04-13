The escalation of homelessness in Washington state due to COVID-19 has the governor calling for some late action by state legislators to fund potentially hundreds of millions more in addressing a longstanding issue in the state.
During a press conference April 8, Gov. Jay Inslee asked the Washington State Legislature to appropriate federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act toward “rapidly acquiring housing units,” funding case management, and cleanup and rehabilitation of public spaces historically occupied by individuals experiencing homelessness.
Inslee’s announcement was in addition to work that the Legislature has already put forth to address the issue during their 2021 session. He mentioned that an eviction moratorium he enacted has kept some 75,000 Washington residents from losing their homes.
With homelessness on the rise in the state, Inslee said his call to action was to “focus on getting people off the street and under a roof with dignity and privacy,” in facilities that have access to supportive services. He said that additional funds proposed by his office would be used for “effective program strategies” that would transition individuals “out of our public parks and right-of-ways, and into secure housing.”
“We think we need to be more ambitious, more aggressive, and larger in our commitments to this effort,” Inslee said.
He said he “willfully” did not put a dollar amount onto what those greater commitments would be, “but it’s closer to the hundreds of millions (than) to the tens of millions that I believe are necessary to respond to this crisis in its depth.”
“And I think the public is demanding and calling for more urgent action,” Inslee remarked.
Speaking at the press conference, Kirkland Mayor Penny Sweet said that COVID-19’s impacts have exacerbated the state’s existing challenges of homelessness and housing affordability, something she said affected every city in Washington.
“The state and local governments must act together, now, to solve these problems,” Sweet said. Utilization of American Rescue Plan Act funds to prevent evictions and foreclosures could help meet that end.
Sweet said the funding could be used to purchase distressed properties which could eventually serve as “permanent supportive housing” as well as an expansion of affordable housing in municipalities.
“Due to the pandemic, housing is now much more than simply shelter,” Sweet said. “Housing is a quarantine space, an office, a school, and a daycare center.”
Sweet urged the Legislature for “massive investment” in rental and utility assistance, foreclosure grants, funding for maintenance and operations for supportive housing, and expansion of shelter capacity, among other investments. She said the pandemic was a “once in a century” event, “which needs a once in a century response.”
“We must not squander the opportunity given to us through the American Rescue Plan,” Sweet said. “We must use it as President Biden intended — to meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail.”
Skagit County Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Janicki asked for state legislators to trust how local governments use the funding they receive. She noted that local governments can not just rely on state and federal funding, noting her county, along with city partners, have marked millions in resources to build a permanent supportive housing project, “because we believe a roof over one’s head is the first step in treating addiction and addressing mental health issues,”
The press conference was hosted on the 88th day of the Legislature’s 105-day session, and while a number of bills have died and some have been signed, Inslee said that greater funding to combat homelessness was a necessary fourth-quarter push.
“This is late in the season for these proposals to come to the Legislature, but given that emerging crisis (of homelessness), I am hopeful that we’ll succeed,” Inslee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.