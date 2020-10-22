On Wednesday, the Building Futures Foundation, a nonprofit extension of the Building Industry Association of Clark County, announced 10 recipients of academic scholarships and tool grants for the 2020-21 year.
Recipients of the award are:
• Alex Tetz of La Center — Construction Management at the University of Washington
• Connor Sorensen of Vancouver — Architecture at Montana State University
• Deanne Armstrong of Camas — Interior Design at George Fox University
• Ellie Josephson of Ridgefield — Architecture at Portland State University
• Ezekiel Cochran of Ridgefield — Mathematics at LeTourneau University
• Hailey Grotte of Battle Ground — Architecture at Washington State University
• Jorge Martinez of Vancouver — Apprenticeship at Frontier Electric
• Kyle Brabec of Battle Ground — Finance at George Fox University
• Marissa Hunter of Vancouver — Electrical Engineering at California Baptist University
• Miriam Muntean of Vancouver — Civil Engineering at Boise State University
“On behalf of the Building Futures Foundation’s Scholarship Committee, I wanted to extend our sincerest thank you to the sponsors, donors, and volunteers that make awarding scholarships and tool grants possible,” Chair of the Scholarship Committee Sarah Neibert said in a news release. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our typical fundraising event was cancelled. We’re beyond grateful that the Foundation’s supporters showed up (albeit virtually) to ensure the continued mission of helping individuals pursue careers in the building industry could continue.”
