Lower Falls Recreation Area is a well-known and popular destination in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and one feature is feeling the strain of popularity: the old composting toilets. The nearly 30-year-old, outdated toilets have been an issue for years as they require extensive maintenance.
This fall, the composting toilets will be removed and replaced with four double vault toilets and two single vault toilets. The new toilets will have better ventilation, be easier to maintain and be American Disability Association (ADA) accessible. Funds for the replacements come from recreation fees primarily collected at Lower Falls.
“Campers love the campground, trails, and waterfalls in the area, but we hear the most complaints about the composting toilets,” Mt. Adams District Ranger Emily Platt said. “We are looking forward to installing these new toilets and improving this well-loved recreation site.”
Due to the improvements, Lower Falls Recreation Area will close for the season on Sept. 24, two weeks earlier than normal. Construction work will include heavy equipment and tree-falling, which presents safety issues to the public. Both the campground and day-use area will be closed. Hikers may continue to access the falls by the Lower Lewis River Trail from the Middle Falls Trailhead. However, hikers may experience delays due to intermittent tree-falling work.
— USDA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.