Clark County extended the deadline for applications to its civil service commission for the sheriff’s office until Jan. 10, the county announced last week.
Originally with a deadline of Dec. 20, the county moved the deadline to next year. The five-member commission has a primary focus of ensuring pre-employment testing and hiring at the sheriff’s office is “fair, valid and non-discriminatory,” according to the announcement, and presides over appeal hearings.
The vacant seat is an at-large position open to residents throughout Clark County, the announcement stated, and are ultimately appointed by Clark County Council. The term begins immediately and will continue through Nov. 1, 2021, to fill out the remainder of a six-year term.
The commission meets monthly for two to four hours during regular business hours, according to the announcement, but can meet more often as needed.
Outside of being a U.S. citizen and a registered voter in Clark County, candidates must have lived in the county for at least two years “and show an ability to balance interests of job applicants, current employees and the Sheriff to ensure effective law enforcement services,” according to the announcement. Experience in personnel administration, a legal environment or law enforcement were “highly valued” in the applications.
Those looking to apply are directed to submit a letter of interest and a current résumé to the Civil Service Commission, Clark County Human Resources, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666. The county also will accept applications by fax at (564) 397-2457 or by email to leslie.harrington-smith@clark.wa.gov.
Current commissioners will review applications, call for interviews and make recommendations to Clark County Council, according to the announcement.
— The Reflector
