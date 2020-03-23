On March 19 Clark County Public Works and Vancouver Parks and Recreation joined together to sign an agreement with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) to provide health and safety guidelines for park users during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The agreement was signed by Clark County Parks and Lands Manager Galina Burley and Vancouver Parks and Recreation Director Julie Hannon with the city of Vancouver, to provide members of the community with recommended best practices when using park facilities. It also commits to keeping parks and recreation spaces open as long as possible under guidance and recommendations of public health officials.
“We are so proud to be able to provide a space for members of our community to recreate in a safe way,” said Burley. “While we want people to continue to be able to enjoy their outdoor spaces, we also need to make sure people are following social-distancing guidelines to keep themselves and others safe. We are grateful to the City of Vancouver for their support and partnership in this initiative.”
“This is a challenging time both physically and mentally,” said Hannon. “Our parks are vital resources to our communities, especially during this time. I encourage people to take advantage of the free public space our parks provide in a responsible way, following the recommendations outlined by the National Recreation and Park Association statement.”
NRPA recommends the following guidelines for social distancing in public parks and trails:
Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms
Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to visiting parks or trails and the recommended size of social gatherings including outdoor picnicking, pick-up sports and other group hangouts, and maintain proper physical distance at all times
Be prepared for limited access to public restrooms or water fountains
Share the trail and warn other trail users of your presence as you pass
Observe CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other persons at all times
If these recommendations are not possible, users should find an alternate location or depart the space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.