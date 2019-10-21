The Stormwater Partners of Southwest Washington are asking the community to choose the next design for signs intended to keep the community informed about the waterways in their community.
Currently, signs originally installed nearly 25 years ago are found across the county where streets cross various named waterways, then placed by the Clark County Public Works Clean Water division, according to a news release from the county. The current green-and-white signs feature a salmon, though many of them are damaged or have disappeared and are in need of replacement.
There are three designs for the public to vote on, each featuring a salmon to honor the ubiquitous species “and signify a bright new future for Clark County watersheds,” according to the release.
“These signs help educate our community about our precious waterways that make Clark County such an amazing place to live,” Clean Water Outreach Specialist Eric Lambert said. “We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to help choose the new signs that will be a part of this community for years to come.”
Funding for up to 250 new signs comes from the Lower Columbia Fish Recovery Board, according to the release.
The grant also funds the creation of an interactive “StoryMap” about Clark County watersheds, where the community can learn more about the watersheds and what things they can do to protect water quality, the release stated.
Voting is open from now until Oct. 27. Votes can be cast at clarkwatersheds.org or on Clark County’s Nextdoor account. The winning design will be unveiled in early 2020 during installation of the new signs, according to the release.
Stormwater Partners of Southwest Washington is a coalition of local jurisdictions and organizations including Clark County and the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Camas and Washougal.
— The Reflector
