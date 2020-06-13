A 23-year-old Woodland man died after crashing his motorcycle at the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 137th Avenue Friday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Taylor was traveling north on Northeast 137th Avenue at a “significant speed” before going through the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office. As 137th Avenue ends at the intersection, Taylor’s motorcycle continued off the paved road and collided with a large piece of concrete.
“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the downed motorcycle and its operator were on fire and removed its rider from the flames, extinguishing both,” the sheriff’s office reported. “Despite efforts by first responders, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The full press release is below:
On June 12th at 11:55 hours, EMS personnel and CCSO deputies were dispatched to a collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of NE 99th Street and NE 137th Avenue. The 911 caller reported that a single occupant was unresponsive. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the downed motorcycle and it's operator were on fire and removed its rider from the flames, extinguishing both. Despite efforts by first responders, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Witness information and scene evidence indicated that the motorcycle was traveling north on NE 137th Avenue at significant speed prior to proceeding into and through the intersection. NE 137th Avenue physically ends at NE 99th Street. The motorcycle continued off the paved roadway and collided with large piece of concrete.
The motorcyclist was identified as Kevin Taylor, age 23. Taylor's listed address was in Woodland.
