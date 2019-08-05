The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has immediate openings for positions in Corrections, Enforcement and Sheriff’s Support roles.
The Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free informational workshop for those interested in pursuing a career with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 current Clark County Deputies, Sheriff’s Human Resources staff and the Chief Civil Service Examiner will give presentations about the application process from the initial testing to date of hire. Prospective applicants are asked to have their recruitment questions ready as the event is an opportunity to talk with the subject matter experts.
The event will be hosted at the Clark County Public Works Conference Center, 4700 NE 78th St., Vancouver, a new location from past workshops.
For more information, call Sheriff’s Recruitment at (360) 397-2176 or email sheriffre
— Clark County Sheriff’s Office
