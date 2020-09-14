The intersection of Northwest 20th Avenue and NW Onsdorff Boulevard in Battle Ground has become a four-way stop starting Sept. 11, the city announced.
Converted from a two-way stop, the intersection will have traffic revision flags and signage posted, the announcement stated. Battle Ground police will be monitoring the intersection.
With the recent revision, the city is asking motorists and pedestrian to take extra caution when going through the intersection.
— The Reflector
