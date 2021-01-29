The Ridgefield events team is working to plan online, hybrid and in-person events for the upcoming year. According to a news release from the city, events planners are watching state guidelines, preparing plans and looking toward the future of possible in-person events. As of now, the city is hoping to have an adapted in-person gathering for the city’s First Saturday event in May.
For February, the city has a “Move, Play, Eat” event planned. The city is encouraging residents to set aside time each week to Move, Play, and Eat with each other using our activity, game, and recipe suggestions. At bit.ly/MovePlayEat which each week the city will share a new idea. Those interested can head to Ridgefield City Hall (230 Pioneer St.) on Friday, Feb. 5th starting at 3 p.m. for contactless pickup of a free kids activity bag (while supplies last).
The city has also planned online events for March and April.
