The man found unresponsive in the 7000 block of Northeast Andresen Road and later pronounced dead last month has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A Feb. 2 release from the office named the man as Anthony Kent Michel, 51, of Vancouver. The identification follows a request from the office for help in identifying the man made on Jan. 28.
The cause and manner of death of Michel was still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
According to the medical examiner’s office, Michel was found unresponsive in the roadway on Northeast Andresen Road at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, and was pronounced dead at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center the following day.
