The League of Women Voters of Clark County is set to hold a workshop on the work of the Washington State Redistricting Commission at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The free, 90-minute workshop is hosted by the League of Women's Voters of Clark County and Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries and will feature information about how the redistricting effort, scheduled to start this Spring, will impact residents and how members of the public can participate in this process.
Redistricting is the process of drawing electoral district boundaries. It occurs once every 10 years, following the completion of the United States Census. In states where there is more than one congressional representative, the census tallies are used to reconfigure district lines. Washington is among states that take public testimony as part of the process.
According to a release from the league, in March the League of Women Voters of Washington will hold two sessions to provide training to members of the public who want to testify before the state redistricting commission. Details about the training offered at the two-session Speak-up School meetings on March 6 and 20 will be available at the Feb. 16 workshop.
For more information, contact Judy Zeider, Civics Education chair, at jmzeider@aol.com.
