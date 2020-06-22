PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center volunteers showed their support for hospital staff in a parade last week, honoring medical workers those volunteers had helped up until the program was suspended in March to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
A few dozen cars drove through the medical center campus June 18 as staff sported signs showing the mutual feelings of missing PeaceHealth’s volunteers. The close to 400 volunteers at the medical center had been furloughed since March 18, with currently no set date for resuming their services.
"We truly miss our volunteers," PeaceHealth Southwest Volunteer Coordinator Kristy Murray said in a release ahead of the parade. "Not only do they perform many important tasks here, they also bring a warmth and positive energy that never fails to brighten our day. It will be wonderful to see them again on Thursday, even if it is just through a windshield."
