On Saturday, Oct. 24, four drug take-back locations in Clark County accepted unwanted medications from the public. The event brought in over 4,600 pounds of unwanted medications from residents. All medications collected at take-back events are weighed, secured in boxes and transported to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration for safe incineration.
Combined totals from the four Clark County take-back sites said 1,432 people participated and a total of 4,628 pounds of medication collected along with 710 pounds of sharps.
Drug take-back events started in 2010, and as of Oct. 24, the twice-annual events have collected 41,875 pounds of medication from 16,820 participants.
