A number of businesses, including Battle Ground Cinema, are able to start opening up again as Gov. Jay Inslee announced new guidance around COVID-19 restrictions.

 Photo by Cameron Kast

Following Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement of the easing of restrictions on a number of businesses, Battle Ground residents had the chance to return to the theaters as Battle Ground Cinema opened its doors over the weekend, albeit with health safety guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The concessions at the theater served guests on Sunday, Oct. 11 before showing movies at reduced capacity.
The theater showed a mix of older releases like Coco and new releases such as Tenant.
 Social distancing guidelines are in place in the lobby of the theater and masks are required.
