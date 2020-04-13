Washington state’s commitment to social distancing is showing signs that the spread of COVID-19 is on the decline, but Gov. Jay Inslee says it isn’t time to abandon those procedures as the state enters another week of the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
During an April 10 press conference, the fourth held over the course of last week, Inslee presented data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which is associated with the University of Washington. A chart he showed had a projection that the number of deaths per day from COVID-19 could drop to zero by the first days of May if current social distancing procedures are followed.
“According to this model, we can do really good things in the future because we have been doing good things in the last couple of weeks,” Inslee said. Another graph he showed indicated that if the state gave up social distancing policies in two weeks the curve would begin to rise up again after a decline, while another showed a greater increase if social distancing was stopped the day of the press conference.
As of press deadline there were about 10,400 confirmed cases in the state, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Over the weekend the number of deaths in individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 surpassed 500.
“Let’s not let those lines become a reality in the state of Washington,” Inslee said. He noted that as spring comes into full effect, residents will have to resist the urge to take part in gatherings outdoors, though outside activities like a walk around the neighborhood were fine as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
“I’ve heard one group suggest if to get to your walk you have to drive a car, then you’ve gone too far,” Inslee said. “Now that the sun is coming up and coming out, it is more important than ever to hew to this advice.”
