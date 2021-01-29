The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking help from the public to identify a person found unresponsive in the roadway of the 7000 block of NE Andresen Road around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. The unidentified male was subsequently pronounced dead at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
According to a news release from the office, the decedent is an adult male, approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, and believed to be between 35 and 65 years of age. His hair is light reddish brown with some grey, and his eyes are blue to blue-grey.
Anyone with information about the individual is asked to please contact the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office at (564) 397-8405 or Medical.examiner@clark.wa.gov
