Local winery Pomeroy Farm is preparing for their upcoming annual fundraiser with a unique spin. As the country learns to adapt with the ever-changing situation surrounding COVID-19, the farm has decided to get creative with the annual event by inviting supporters to join them for an “unconventional virtual/drive through” event. The online auction will open for bidding at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. Winning bidders will be able to pick up their auction items on Sept. 12 at the drive through event.
The Supper and Social, Drive Through Dinner will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. Tickets will include a catered dinner and an exclusive gift including wine from Pomeroy Cellars. The drive-through event is limited to ticket holders and auction winners. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2XSZQ24.
