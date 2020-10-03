On Tuesday, the United States House of Representatives passed the Helping Medicaid Offer Maternity Services (MOMS) Act. The legislation was led by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, and is “aimed at reducing and ending America’s maternal mortality crisis,” according to a news release.
The new release said the bill provides states with the option to extend Medicaid coverage through the entire postpartum period of one year.
“I’m pleased the House approved our bipartisan Helping MOMS Act, which is going to ensure women can access care in the year following birth,” Herrera Beutler said in the release. “We know that seven out of ten new moms will face a health complication during that time, so guaranteeing their ability to see a doctor and get treatment if needed is a monumental step in our fight to end this nation’s maternal mortality crisis.”
“This is a big step toward reducing the tragedy of preventable maternal deaths by ensuring new moms can continue to seek necessary medical care,” Kelly said. “I’m proud to have brought my colleagues from both sides of the aisle together to address this growing public health crisis. This is not a magic pill to solve America’s maternal mortality crisis, but this bill provides a solid, bipartisan, evidence-based approach to saving lives. We must continue working, inside and outside of government, to ensure starting a family doesn’t cost a woman her life.”
According to the release, data show that 70 percent of new moms will have at least one health complication within a year of giving birth. “With more than half of new moms covered by Medicaid, the Helping MOMS Act could significantly improve these health outcomes,” the release said.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.