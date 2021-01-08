Eligible organizations that would like to obtain a permit to sell fireworks in the city of Battle Ground this year must submit a Fireworks Stand Lottery Application by Sunday, Jan. 31.
The sale of fireworks is regulated by the city of Battle Ground as authorized by Washington state law. The city allows fireworks stands to operate for the Fourth of July and New Year’s holiday sales seasons.
Organizations eligible to apply for a city of Battle Ground fireworks sales permit are nonprofit service clubs or charitable organizations currently designated and recognized by the state of Washington as a nonprofit organization. City regulations limit the number of sales permits issued to a maximum of five. In order to determine which five organizations may apply for a fireworks sales permit, a lottery is held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.