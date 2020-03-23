Clark County Public Health’s front office, which includes vital records (birth and death certificates), environmental public health (permits and plan reviews) and food worker testing will be moving to a virtual format beginning Tuesday, March 17.
The decision to close the lobby was made in consideration of the health of customers, employees and the community as novel coronavirus, (COVID-19) circulates. The closure will be re-evaluated by April 13 to determine a date to re-open the lobby.
“We need to take every precaution necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we want to do all we can to protect our community and staff,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director.
All services are available online.
Vital records – birth and death certificates: clark.wa.gov/public-health/birth-and-death-certificates
Environmental Public Health online permitting: clark.wa.gov/public-health/online-permitting
Food worker testing: clark.wa.gov/public-health/food-worker-testing
For those who do not have access to the internet or need further assistance, please contact Public Health at (564) 397-8000 for accommodations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.