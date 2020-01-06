Book sale
Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation is hosting a three-day used book sale with thousands of books from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Jan. 16 to 18 in the downstairs library hall at the PVRL Operations Center, 1007 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, the foundation announced last month.

This year’s event will have books bargain priced at $1 for most hardbacks and paperbacks, and 50 cents for mass-market adult fiction paperbacks, the announcement stated. DVDs and CDs will also be sold for $1 per disc. 

The announcement provided a lengthy genre list of titles available, ranging from art and biographies to graphic novels, history and travel guides, among others. Titles from children’s picture books throughout multiple age ranges are available.

Proceeds from this book sale will be used to support Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries’ programs and services, the announcement stated. More information is available at fvrl

foundation.org, or on Facebook at facebook.com/FVRLFounda

tion. Those with questions are directed to contact the foundation office at (360) 906-4700 or foundation@fvrl.org

