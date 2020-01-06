Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation is hosting a three-day used book sale with thousands of books from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Jan. 16 to 18 in the downstairs library hall at the PVRL Operations Center, 1007 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, the foundation announced last month.
This year’s event will have books bargain priced at $1 for most hardbacks and paperbacks, and 50 cents for mass-market adult fiction paperbacks, the announcement stated. DVDs and CDs will also be sold for $1 per disc.
The announcement provided a lengthy genre list of titles available, ranging from art and biographies to graphic novels, history and travel guides, among others. Titles from children’s picture books throughout multiple age ranges are available.
Proceeds from this book sale will be used to support Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries’ programs and services, the announcement stated. More information is available at fvrl
foundation.org, or on Facebook at facebook.com/FVRLFounda
tion. Those with questions are directed to contact the foundation office at (360) 906-4700 or foundation@fvrl.org.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.