The Clark County Sheriff's Office is reporting an apparent suicide at Clark County Jail.
The Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday, March 24, that Bobby Crist, 64, had jumped from the second-floor unit he was in onto concrete. After being transported to a local hospital, Crist died from his injuries, the Medical Examiner said, on Sunday, March 22.
