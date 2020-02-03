Those interested in providing recommendations on the development process in Clark County have a chance to get involved as five of 10 seats on a county advisory board are up for new appointments in April.
The county announced Jan. 28 it was seeking five applicants for the Clark County Development and Engineering Advisory Board (DEAB). Seats up for appointment include those for professionals associated with private and public-sector professional engineering, planning, the Building Industry Association and at-large development work.
The announcement stated the advisory board reviews policy and county code changes, working with the county community development and public works departments on process improvements and fees.
The terms for seats up for appointment begin April 1 and end March 31, 2023, the announcement stated. The board typically meets from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the county Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, the announcement stated. Those interested are directed to submit a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, Councilors’ Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000. Applications also can be emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov
More information about the board is available at clark.wa.gov/community-development/development-and-engineering-advisory-board.
— The Reflector
