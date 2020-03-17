Clark County Public Health has confirmed that a married couple in their 80s have died after being confirmed to carry COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has led to a global pandemic declaration.
During a press conference today, March 17, Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Alan Melnick confirmed that two county residents had died after they were confirmed to have novel coronavirus infections.
Though Melnick declined to comment on specific medical issues the two deceased may have had, he noted their age was one of the major factors in mortality regarding coronavirus, both individuals being beyond 80 years old.
“Just being in your 80s itself in terms of this illness is a risk factor,” Melnick remarked.
Melnick also declined giving a specific number on those under quarantine at one of the locations the individuals were living — Van Mall, an assisted and independent assisted living facility — noting privacy concerns.
“The numbers are fairly small,” Melnick said, stating that being in “close contact” was an important factor — those within six feet of the infected for 10 or more minutes would fit the description of those under watch. He noted all the residents of the small adult family home where the other resident lived, along with staff, were being monitored.
Unlike earlier cases nationwide where COVID-19 came from outside the United States, the two cases that resulted in death were not caught abroad.
“Neither one of them traveled,” Melnick said. “I am confident that they contracted it within Clark County.”
“That’s why I’m saying it’s out there, it’s in our community,” Melnick said.
Because respiratory illness is common this time of year, Melnick said the investigation into potential coronavirus cases happened when Public Health had confirmation it was the type of disease present in the community. If a monitored individual does not develop symptoms within 14 days of last exposure, Public Health was confident they had not been infected, Melnick said.
Of the two cases in alive individuals currently confirmed by Public Health, Melnick said one was hospitalized while the other was not, instead isolated at home.
Melnick acknowledged that the loss of a couple was especially devastating given the impossibility of having a proper funeral with current restrictions on public assembly.
“It’s tough enough to lose both your parents at one time. I can’t imagine that,” Melnick said. “Plus … there’s restrictions on public gatherings right now. It’s got to be incredibly difficult for them.”
Two members of Clark County Council expressed feelings on the development, and the ongoing response to handling the disease outbreak as a whole.
“This is not a time to fear. This is a time to be pragmatic and follow each and every precaution that is being published by our health department,” Clark County Councilor Gary Medvigy said. “Take care of your neighbors. Take care of yourself. Social distancing works. It is being effective.”
Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring didn’t have specifics on how Washington State and the federal government would help support small business given restrictions on operation of a number of industries including restaurants effective this week, though she did urge support of those establishments — at a distance.
“Order your dinners. Order things from various restaurants … so we can maintain while this virus is going on,” Quiring said. “It’s definitely going to be a financial hit.”
